CHICAGO (CBS) — We all say it: In the new year, we’re going to eat better. Conagra Brands Chef Rebekah Ziesmer has some recipes to make that commitment a lot easier.
A lot of people are trying to eat less meat, she said, so she has some recipes to help with that goal.
The Gardein Classic Plant-Based Burger can be cooked straight from frozen.
The Vegan Carrot Cake Smoothie is a creamy, naturally-sweetened vegan smoothie that is a great option for those trying to go dairy free.
And in the new year some people are trying the keto route, so Ziesmer has the Keto Friendly Cauliflower Mac and Cheese, which includes bacon and four types of cheese.
