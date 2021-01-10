CHICAGO (CBS) — Police on Sunday issued a warning to rideshare and delivery drivers after two of them were carjacked in Lawndale last week.
In each incident, someone ordered a rideshare or food delivery, and then carjacked the drivers at gunpoint when they arrived.
The incidents happened at 9:48 p.m. Thursday in the 3700 block of West Douglas Boulevard, and at 12:06 a.m. Friday in the 3900 block of West 14th Street.
Anyone with information is asked to call Area Four detectives at (312) 746-8253.
Carjackings have been skyrocketing in Chicago in an ongoing crisis for months. With more than 1,400 victims in 2020, CBS 2 found carjackings more than doubled in a year.
In December, some rideshare drivers told CBS 2 they’re increasingly afraid to get behind the wheel because of Chicago crime, and some have stopped giving rides altogether.
