DOWNLOAD OUR APPDon't Miss CBS Chicago's Award-Winning News Content And Investigations; Click To Get The App Now!
CBSN ChicagoWatch Now
By Mary Kay Kleist
Filed Under:Mary Kay Kleist, RealTime Weather, Weather

CHICAGO (CBS) — Chilly winds this afternoon are making it feel like the teens.

Feels Like Temperatures: 01.11.21

(Credit: CBS 2)

Wind Speed: 01.11.21

(Credit: CBS 2)

The low for Monday night is 27.

A disturbance near the Dakotas will bring us low clouds and spotty, freezing drizzle from midnight to daybreak.

No ice accumulation is expected.

At A Glance Tomorrow: 01.11.21

(Credit: CBS 2)

Stubborn clouds persist on Tuesday. The high is 36.

7 Day Forecast: 01.11.21

(Credit: CBS 2)

On Wednesday, it will be mostly cloudy with a high of 39.

Also From CBS Chicago:

Mary Kay Kleist