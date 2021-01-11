CHICAGO (CBS) — Chilly winds this afternoon are making it feel like the teens.
The low for Monday night is 27.
A disturbance near the Dakotas will bring us low clouds and spotty, freezing drizzle from midnight to daybreak.
No ice accumulation is expected.
Stubborn clouds persist on Tuesday. The high is 36.
On Wednesday, it will be mostly cloudy with a high of 39.
Also From CBS Chicago:
- ‘I Don’t Want You In The Store, I Don’t Want You Near Me:’ Elmhurst Cigar House Owner Puts Up Sign Reading, ‘Biden Voters Keep Out’
- Markham Woman Furious After She Pays Home Depot Contractor To Build Fence, Gets Caught Up In Red Tape
- Victims Of Shooting Rampage That Stretched Across City Identified As Anthony Faulkner Jr., Doorwoman Aisha Johnson, University Of Chicago Ph.D. Student Yiran Fan