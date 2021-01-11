CHICAGO (CBS) — The Civilian Office of Police Accountability has begun investigating after police shot and wounded a woman they said brandished a gun in Lawndale over the weekend.
The incident happened at 3 p.m. Saturday in the 1500 block of South Karlov Avenue.
COPA said three Chicago Police officers from the Community Safety Team spotted a vehicle with two men and a woman inside that was illegally parked in a tow zone.
Officers talked with the people and asked them to get out of the car. The two men did get out, but the woman did not, CPA said.
When one officer kept talking with the woman, she brandished a gun – and two officers thus fired their weapons, COPA said. The woman was struck several times and her condition had been stabilized by Monday, COPA said.
Earlier preliminary information supplied by police Supt. David Brown at an unrelated news conference had indicated that the woman had fired at officers. COPA’s news release did not make mention of that.
COPA said a gun was recovered at the scene. Police tweeted a photo of it on Saturday.
COPA said it has obtained police body cam footage of two of the involved officers and POD camera video of the incident. The organization is still looking for third-party video and witnesses.
All relevant information will be released within 60 days of the incident as per policy, COPA said.
