CHICAGO (CBS) — After creeping up for nearly two weeks following Christmas, the average COVID-19 infection rate in Illinois has been trending down again the past few days, as the state reported 4,776 new confirmed and probable coronavirus cases on Monday, including 53 additional deaths.
Since the start of the pandemic, the Illinois Department of Public Health has reported a total of 1,033,526 cases of COVID-19, including 17,627 deaths.
The statewide seven-day average case positivity rate in Illinois now stands at 7.6%, down from 7.9% on Monday. During the second surge of the virus that started in the fall, the state’s case positivity rate peaked at 13.2%, and dropped as low as 6.8% on Dec. 26, before climbing back up to 8.5% as of Friday. It’s unclear if the latest downward trend is tied to a dip in testing typically seen on weekends.
As of Sunday night, 3,540 coronavirus patients were hospitalized in Illinois, including 759 in the ICU and 401 on ventilators. COVID hospitalizations in Illinois have now been below 4,000 for 11 days in a row.
COVID-19 hospitalizations in Illinois peaked 6,175 on Nov. 20, although there are still far more COVID-19 patients in the hospital now than at the start of the fall surge in early October, when the state was averaging about 1,500 hospitalizations per day.
