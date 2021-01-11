(CBS/AP) — A federal agency has finalized a deal to provide $173 million for expanding the South Shore commuter rail line that runs between northern Indiana and Chicago by adding a second track between two Indiana cities.
Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb says the Federal Transit Administration’s agreement with the Northern Indiana Commuter Transportation District will allow construction to start on the $491 million project to expand the South Shore rail line to a double track between Gary and Michigan City.
Holcomb says the project that also will include grade crossing improvements and upgrades at five stations will speed passenger rail service between the two cities.
@GovHolcomb announced nearly $173 million in federal funding that will allow construction to begin on the expansion of the @southshoreline to a double track, a decades-long priority for the region.
