CHICAGO (CBS) — The new strain of COVID-19 found in Indiana can easily spread.

That new strain is one reason the state of Illinois wants to vaccinate more people, faster And Governor Pritzker is asking the incoming Biden administration for more doses.

CBS 2’s Jim Williams reports there are vaccines in Illinois that are not being used.

The governor said everyone in Illinois should have the vaccine by the end of the year, and he envisions large vaccine sites and perhaps the U.S. Army and National Guard could lead distribution efforts.

Some health care workers are fearful and they are not getting the vaccine. Governor Pritzker doesn’t want the doses wasted, so he’s urging health care providers to give the shots to other essential workers now.

Illinois’ public health director indicated it’s a race against time. Concerns the variance of the coronavirus, first seen in the United Kingdom, is now likely in Illinois, circulating in low numbers. It’s a strain of the virus even more contagious.

“It will be the dominant strain and that will take only a few months” said Doctor Ngozi Ezike, head of the Illinois Department of Public Health.

With that warning comes a plea for everyone to get vaccinated. Governor Pritzker and Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot are demanding more doses from the federal government.

“We need to get teachers and other essential workers vaccinated and make that available to them as quickly as possible,” Lightfoot said. “But I am discouraged by the fact that we are getting less first doses now than we had at the beginning.”

The CDC vaccine tracker showed so far Illinois has received 892,000 doses and less than half have been used: 331,000.

Last week, CBS 2 reported some health care workers, first in line to get the vaccine, are turning it down. Those people included health workers at Roseland Hospital.

On Monday, Governor Pritzker said he’s encouraged health care providers to distribute the vaccine to other essential workers. He said everyone in Illinois who wants a vaccine will have it by the end of the year, if not sooner.

