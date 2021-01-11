CHICAGO (CBS)– Indiana Governor Eric Holcomb will take the oath of office Monday to begin his second term leading the Hoosier state.
The Republican won a landslide re-election in November.
Monday’s ceremony will be a mostly virtual event, in keeping with COVID-19 protocols.
Holcomb says the two biggest issues in the coming months are distributing the coronavirus vaccine, and helping Indiana’s economy recover.
On Saturday, the Indiana Health Department reported more than 5,100 new COVID-19 cases with 18 new deaths.
Also From CBS Chicago:
- Brad Rukstales Of Inverness, Arrested At U.S. Capitol Riot, Apologizes And Expresses Embarrassment
- Hackers Stole $2,000 From Woman’s Account, But Bank Wouldn’t Give Her Refund Until CBS 2 Got Involved
- Sen. Tammy Duckworth Calls For First-Term Rep. Mary Miller To Resign For Comments About Hitler Being ‘Right On One Thing’