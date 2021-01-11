DOWNLOAD OUR APPDon't Miss CBS Chicago's Award-Winning News Content And Investigations; Click To Get The App Now!
CHICAGO (CBS)– Indiana Governor Eric Holcomb will take the oath of office Monday to begin his second term leading the Hoosier state.

The Republican won a landslide re-election in November.

Monday’s ceremony will be a mostly virtual event, in keeping with COVID-19 protocols.

Holcomb says the two biggest issues in the coming months are distributing the coronavirus vaccine, and helping Indiana’s economy recover.

On Saturday, the Indiana Health Department reported more than 5,100 new COVID-19 cases with 18 new deaths.

