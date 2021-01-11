CHICAGO (CBS) — A man is dead after being shot in the Brighton Park neighborhood on Monday.
At 11:24 a.m., the man was found lying on the sidewalk in the 4000 block of South Sacramento Avenue with a gunshot wound to his left leg, police said.
The victim was rushed to an area hospital in critical condition and was later pronounced dead, police said.
The assailants fled in a blue Chevrolet Trailblazer, police said. Further details of the incident had not been released late Monday.
As of Monday evening, no one was in custody and Area One detectives were conducting a homicide investigation.
