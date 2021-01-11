CHICAGO (CBS) — Police on Monday night were asking for help from the public for a missing 15-year-old boy with disabilities from the Belmont Heights neighborhood who is considered high-risk.
Christopher Ramirez, who goes by Chris, was last seen at 2 p.m. Monday at his home in the 3300 block of North Ozark Avenue, police said.
Chris is Hispanic, stands 6 feet tall, and weighs 180 pounds. He has brown eyes, black hair, and an olive complexion.
He was last seen wearing a black puffy coat, red and gray pajamas, and black and white Skechers shoes.
Chris is developmentally disabled, has autism, and suffers from bronchitis that requires medication.
Anyone with information is asked to call Area Five Special Victims Unit detectives at (312) 746-6554.
