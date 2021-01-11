CHICAGO (CBS) — Almost half of Cicero District 99 teachers stayed home Monday despite the district asking them to return to the classroom.
A statement from the teachers union said they have been trying to negotiate with the district since July and filed an unfair labor practice a month ago.
District Superintendent Rodolfo Hernandez said those teachers who stayed home will be reminded they need to come in.
He added the target date for a small group of students with special needs to return to in-person learning is next Tuesday.
