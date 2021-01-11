DOWNLOAD OUR APPDon't Miss CBS Chicago's Award-Winning News Content And Investigations; Click To Get The App Now!
By CBS 2 Chicago Staff
Filed Under:Cicero District 99, COVID-19

CHICAGO (CBS) — Almost half of Cicero District 99 teachers stayed home Monday despite the district asking them to return to the classroom.

A statement from the teachers union said they have been trying to negotiate with the district since July and filed an unfair labor practice a month ago.

District Superintendent Rodolfo Hernandez said those teachers who stayed home will be reminded they need to come in.

He added the target date for a small group of students with special needs to return to in-person learning is next Tuesday.

