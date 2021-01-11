CHICAGO (CBS) — The Bears have had two playoff appearances in the last three years, but they have also been filled with boatloads of disappointment.

On Sunday, they lost the NFC wild card game to the New Orleans Saints 21-9, and their season is over.

So now, it remains to be seen who will be left to clean up the mess this offseason.

As CBS 2’s Luke Stuckmeyer reported, jobs are certainly on the line at Halas Hall – general manager, head coach, and quarterback, to name a few.

Head Coach Matt Nagy has never had a losing regular season. But Lovie Smith was fired by the Bears after winning 10 games in his final season – so we’ll see there.

Quarterback Mitchell Trubisky has not been worth trading away a boatload of draft picks to move him up to get him at the No. 2 pick. Trubisky was asked after the game if he wants to be back.

“I think I could definitely see myself back here next year. Obviously, a lot of that’s out of my control, but it feels like home, and it feels like we have unfinished business,” Trubisky said. “Right now, I’m really just bummed about the season being over and how the game went, so a lot of emotions going on right now, but I could see that. But we’ll see. There’s a lot of things that have got to happen, and a lot of decisions that have got to be made.”

Nagy said there have not yet been discussions about his future with the team.

“I haven’t gotten into any of that in regards to that stuff, You know, again, like I told you all in the beginning of the week, we’ve been so focused in on this game. And then the same thing goes with the staff, it’s like, you all know, it’s probably not just our staff. It’s probably a lot of staffs,” Nagy said. “Whether it’s promotions or demotions or whatever, there’s always change.”

Whatever the case, George McCaskey has some big decisions to make, starting at the top with General Manager Ryan Pace.

