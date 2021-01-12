DOWNLOAD OUR APPDon't Miss CBS Chicago's Award-Winning News Content And Investigations; Click To Get The App Now!
By CBS 2 Chicago Staff
shooting, West Garfield Park

CHICAGO (CBS)– A teenager was shot at a bus stop in West Garfield Park Monday night.

Police said the 17-year-old boy was near the corner of West Jackson Boulevard and Kildare Avenue. Two people in cars starting shooting at each other and one of the bullets hit the 17-year-old’s hand.

He was sent to Rush-Oak Park Hospital and is expected to recover.

