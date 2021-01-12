CHICAGO (CBS)– A teenager was shot at a bus stop in West Garfield Park Monday night.
Police said the 17-year-old boy was near the corner of West Jackson Boulevard and Kildare Avenue. Two people in cars starting shooting at each other and one of the bullets hit the 17-year-old’s hand.
He was sent to Rush-Oak Park Hospital and is expected to recover.
