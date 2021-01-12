CHICAGO (CBS) — It will be turning cloudy later Tuesday night and through the day Wednesday as a mid-level disturbance slides by.
This system will pull a milder southwesterly wind flow through Wednesday, carrying temperatures about 10 degrees above average. Clouds return and we could even squeeze out a few sprinkles during the day.
A cold front arrives Thursday. It brings rain by afternoon, changing to snow at night, and leaving snow showers around all day Friday.
It still looks like minor amounts of snow, are on tap – up to an inch or an inch and a half. But it’s still a few days away, so the storm track could change.
This front will pull colder air in for the weekend.
The low for Tuesday is 28. The high for both Wednesday and Thursday is 40.
