CHICAGO (CBS) — U.S. Rep. Brad Schneider, of Illinois, became the third Democratic lawmaker to test positive for COVID after sheltering in place with fellow lawmakers during last week’s attack on the U.S. Capitol.

“Unfortunately, I received a positive COVID-19 test this morning following being tested yesterday on the advice of the House Attending Physician,” Schneider said in a statement Tuesday morning.

Schneider was among a group of lawmakers who were locked down in a secured room at the Capitol after a mob of President Trump’s supporters stormed the building, halting a joint session of Congress to count electoral votes and forcing lawmakers into hiding until the building was secure.

Two other lawmakers, Rep. Pramila Jayapal, of Washington, and Rep. Bonnie Watson Coleman, of New Jersey, also have tested positive for coronavirus since the lockdown. Schneider and his two Democratic colleagues have blamed Republican lawmakers who were in the room with them for refusing to wear masks while locked down together for hours in close quarters.

“Last Wednesday, after narrowly escaping a violent mob incited by the President of the United States to attack the Capitol and its occupants, I was forced to spend several hours in a secure but confined location with dozens of other Members of Congress. Several Republican lawmakers in the room adamantly refused to wear a mask, as demonstrated in video from Punchbowl News, even when politely asked by their colleagues,” Schneider said in a statement. “Today, I am now in strict isolation, worried that I have risked my wife’s health and angry at the selfishness and arrogance of the anti-maskers who put their own contempt and disregard for decency ahead of the health and safety of their colleagues and our staff.”

The Capitol’s attending physician notified all lawmakers Sunday of the potential virus exposure.

Schneider said he has not yet experienced any symptoms of COVID-19, and is isolating as much as possible at his home in north suburban Deerfield.

The congressman said members of Congress who refuse to wear masks while on the House floor or in the halls of the Capitol should be sanctioned and removed from the House floor for endangering their colleagues.

“This week, the House is doing critical work to protect our national security, our democracy, and our Constitution, moving to remove the President from office after he incited this angry mob of domestic terrorists. I regret that I must take these votes by proxy,” Schneider said.

