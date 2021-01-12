CHICAGO (CBS)– Firefighters rescued a couple and their dog from a fire on their second floor apartment in Franklin Park.
Neighbors came to help, when they saw the flames shooting from the apartment around 11 p.m. One neighbor was having dinner when she saw the fire and ran over.
Firefighters broke windows to rescue the couple and their dog, who were trapped.
The family is expected to recover and went to a local hospital to be checked out.
The cause of the fire is unknown at this time.
