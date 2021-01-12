CHICAGO (CBS) — A man was holding up a woman at gunpoint in the Calumet Heights neighborhood late Tuesday when another man stepped in and shot the robber, police said.
At 5:59 p.m., the 39-year-old woman was on the street in the 9000 block of South East End Avenue when the robber walked up, took out a gun, and demanded her property, police said.
Then another man approached both the robber and the victim, took out his own gun, and shot the robber, police said.
The robber was wounded in the right leg and found his own way to Jackson Park Hospital, where his condition was stabilized, police said.
Area Two detectives were investigating late Tuesday.
