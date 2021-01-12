DOWNLOAD OUR APPDon't Miss CBS Chicago's Award-Winning News Content And Investigations; Click To Get The App Now!
By CBS 2 Chicago Staff
Filed Under:Park Forest, Sauk Trail, shooting

PARK FOREST, Ill. (CBS) — A man was shot Tuesday night at a business in south suburban Park Forest.

Park Forest police said on social media that a man was shot at a business in the 400 block of Sauk Trail.

Police did not immediately release information about the man’s condition or the events that led up to the shooting.

“As the incident is being actively investigated with officers still on scene, we can’t provide additional information at this time,” Park Forest police said Tuesday night.

