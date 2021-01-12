DOWNLOAD OUR APPDon't Miss CBS Chicago's Award-Winning News Content And Investigations; Click To Get The App Now!
By CBS 2 Chicago Staff
Chicago, Kenwood, Lake Shore Drive, Lake Shore Drive Shooting

CHICAGO (CBS)– A man is in serious condition after he was shot in the face while riding in a car on Lake Shore Drive near Kenwood early Tuesday morning.

According to police, a 22-year-old man was riding in the rear passenger seat in a silver sedan when a person in another vehicle fired shots. The incident took place in the 4700 block of South Lake Shore Drive just before 2:20 a.m.

The 22-year-old suffered a gunshot wound to the face and is in serious condition at University of Chicago Medical Center.

No one is in custody, and police are investigating.

