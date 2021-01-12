CHICAGO (CBS)– A man is in serious condition after he was shot in the face while riding in a car on Lake Shore Drive near Kenwood early Tuesday morning.
According to police, a 22-year-old man was riding in the rear passenger seat in a silver sedan when a person in another vehicle fired shots. The incident took place in the 4700 block of South Lake Shore Drive just before 2:20 a.m.
The 22-year-old suffered a gunshot wound to the face and is in serious condition at University of Chicago Medical Center.
No one is in custody, and police are investigating.
