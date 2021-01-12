CHICAGO (CBS)– A neighbor located a 2-year-old girl who had been missing from her home on Chicago’s South Side.
The neighbor found the girl across the street and alerted officers. Chicago police took the girl to a local hospital in good condition.
The girl was reported missing around 9 p.m. Monday. The girl disappeared from a first floor apartment near 38th and Ellis.
Also From CBS Chicago:
- Couple’s Dream Home Purchase In Burr Ridge Turns Into ‘Ongoing Nightmare’ In Fights With HOA, Village Officials
- Markham Woman Furious After She Pays Home Depot Contractor To Build Fence, Gets Caught Up In Red Tape
- ‘I Don’t Want You In The Store, I Don’t Want You Near Me:’ Elmhurst Cigar House Owner Puts Up Sign Reading, ‘Biden Voters Keep Out’