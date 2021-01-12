DOWNLOAD OUR APPDon't Miss CBS Chicago's Award-Winning News Content And Investigations; Click To Get The App Now!
By CBS 2 Chicago Staff
Filed Under:Bronzeville, Missing Child

CHICAGO (CBS)– A neighbor located a 2-year-old girl who had been missing from her home on Chicago’s South Side.

The neighbor found the girl across the street and alerted officers. Chicago police took the girl to a local hospital in good condition.

The girl was reported missing around 9 p.m. Monday. The girl disappeared from a first floor apartment near 38th and Ellis.

