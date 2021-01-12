NORTHBROOK, Ill. (CBS) — Police were searching Tuesday for the assailants who attacked and robbed a woman in the parking lot of the Northbrook Court mall.
At 6:27 p.m. Monday, a woman told Northbrook police she was walking to her car in the parking lot when three or four assailants pulled up in a sport-utility vehicle and two of them got out.
One of the assailants pointed a gun at the woman and ordered her to give up all her belongings, police said.
The victim was then knocked to the ground and struck, police said. The suspects took her purse and fled in the SUV.
The woman suffered minor injuries, but was not hospitalized, police said.
Police attached a photo of the assailants’ vehicle, and were reviewing video surveillance Tuesday.
A useful description of the assailants was not available, but police said they were wearing surgical masks.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Northbrook Police at (847) 564-2060.
