CHICAGO (CBS) — Police on Tuesday warned of a pattern of robberies and carjackings this week, spanning across a wide area of the city – from Pilsen to Chinatown and Chicago Lawn to Washington Park.
In each incident, two to five assailants have come up to the victims and taken out handguns, and have then taken the victims’ vehicles and personal belongings.
The robberies have happened at the following times and locations:
• At 4:45 p.m. Monday in the 7300 block of South St. Louis Avenue;
• At 5:33 p.m. Monday in the 1800 block of South Wentworth Avenue;
• At 7 p.m. Monday in the 1900 block of South Sangamon Street;
• At 7:04 p.m. Monday in the 800 block of West 27th Street;
• At 10:49 p.m. Monday in the 2600 block of West 71st Street;
• At 12:59 a.m. Tuesday in the 500 block of East 51st Street;
• At 3:10 a.m. Tuesday in the 700 block of West 18th Street.
There were varying descriptions of the suspects that police did not match up to specific incidents.
Anyone with information is asked to call Area One detectives at (312) 747-8380, or Area Three detectives at (312) 744-8263.
Carjackings have been skyrocketing in Chicago in an ongoing crisis for months. With more than 1,400 victims in 2020, CBS 2 found carjackings more than doubled in a year.
