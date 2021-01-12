CHICAGO (CBS) — It looks like Bears General Manager Ryan Pace and Head Coach for Matt Nagy are getting another chance.
There is no official word from the team, but multiple reports late Tuesday said the Bears are keeping Pace and Nagy onboard.
Nagy and Pace may have saved their jobs by dragging the Bears into the postseason – despite a six-game losing streak – only to be quickly dismissed by the New Orleans Saints on Sunday.
Pace has six seasons under his belt as the GM, and nary a single playoff win. Nary has an overall regular-season record of 28-20, but he’s 0-2 when it comes to the playoffs.
Meanwhile, someone had to be the fall-guy for the Bears. Last year it was the offensive coaches, and now it’s defense coordinator Chuck Pagano.
Pagano is expected to retire, and the Bears will be looking for a new coach to run a defense. The Bears’ defense underachieved this season despite a huge payroll.
Also From CBS Chicago:
- Couple’s Dream Home Purchase In Burr Ridge Turns Into ‘Ongoing Nightmare’ In Fights With HOA, Village Officials
- Markham Woman Furious After She Pays Home Depot Contractor To Build Fence, Gets Caught Up In Red Tape
- ‘I Don’t Want You In The Store, I Don’t Want You Near Me:’ Elmhurst Cigar House Owner Puts Up Sign Reading, ‘Biden Voters Keep Out’