CHICAGO (CBS) — Lincoln Park Zoo and Brookfield Zoo are both closed, and the zoo at Indian Boundary Park is long gone, but there is still a way to get your wildlife fix this winter – and it doesn’t have to involve just looking at squirrels and rabbits running through your neighborhood.
The Cosley Zoo in Wheaton will be open seven days a week, with timed tickets available on their website.
Extra measures in place include a one-way path around the zoo, signs promoting social distancing, and increased cleaning procedures.
The Cosley Zoo features farm animals and natural Illinois wildlife – with habitats for white-tailed deer, red foxes, Blanding’s turtles, a bobcat, and a coyote, among other animals.
Lincoln Park and Brookfield zoos are set to reopen in March.
