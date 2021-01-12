DOWNLOAD OUR APPDon't Miss CBS Chicago's Award-Winning News Content And Investigations; Click To Get The App Now!
CBSN ChicagoWatch Now
By CBS 2 Chicago Staff
Filed Under:Cosley Zoo, Wheaton

CHICAGO (CBS)Lincoln Park Zoo and Brookfield Zoo are both closed, and the zoo at Indian Boundary Park is long gone, but there is still a way to get your wildlife fix this winter – and it doesn’t have to involve just looking at squirrels and rabbits running through your neighborhood.

The Cosley Zoo in Wheaton will be open seven days a week, with timed tickets available on their website.

Extra measures in place include a one-way path around the zoo, signs promoting social distancing, and increased cleaning procedures.

The Cosley Zoo features farm animals and natural Illinois wildlife – with habitats for white-tailed deer, red foxes, Blanding’s turtles, a bobcat, and a coyote, among other animals.

Lincoln Park and Brookfield zoos are set to reopen in March.

Also From CBS Chicago:

CBS 2 Chicago Staff