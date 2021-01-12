CHICAGO (CBS)– A woman drove into a barricade outside of Trump Tower early Tuesday morning.
According to Chicago police, the 31-year-old driver intentionally drove around officers onto the sidewalk and struck a barricade around 4 a.m.
The incident took place at the Wacker Drive entrance.
The woman was taken into custody and charges are pending.
No injuries were reported.
