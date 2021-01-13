CHICAGO (CBS) — Another 16-year-old boy has been charged in a December carjacking and shooting that left a man dead in Bridgeport.

The boy was taken into custody late Wednesday at the Cook County Juvenile Temporary Detention Center, police said. He was identified as the assailant who shot and killed Shuai Guan, 33, on Monday, Dec. 21.

The boy was charged with one count each of first-degree murder, murder committed during another forcible felony, and aggravated vehicular hijacking.

Another 16-year-old boy was charged a few days after the incident with receiving or possessing a stolen vehicle and aggravated vehicular hijacking, but he was not charged with murder.

Guan was murdered during the course of the carajacking on Monday. It was 6:30 p.m. when carjackers approached Guan outside their Bridgeport home on Union Avenue near 30th Street.

The investigation reveals that Guan double-parked to check the mail. Several gunmen pulled up in two stolen cars, demanding his Jeep.

He gave up the keys and the Jeep then backed away.

“No, they didn’t take the car,” Guan’s wife, Hongyu Bai, told CBS 2’s Jermont Terry in December. “They don’t know how to drive the car.”

Mad at that fact, the carjackers fired a single shot, leaving a 4-year-old without a father.

Skyrocketing carjackings have been an ongoing crisis in Chicago for several months.

