CHICAGO (CBS) — In the wake of the U.S. Capitol riot which took place last week, leaving five dead, Chicago-based Boeing said it will put a pause on donations to political action committees.

The move follows that of several corporations who’ve chosen to cut ties with President Donald Trump and his business interests. Trump has already been banned from social media sites including Facebook and Twitter for posting messages that many believe to be evidence of the president inciting the violence of January 6.

The content purge comes after both Twitter and Facebook suspended President Donald Trump from their platforms, with Twitter citing “the risk of further incitement of violence.” Mr. Trump is accused of helping to incite the deadly riot.

Trump has denied any role in the violence at the U.S. Capitol. Mr. Trump claimed, wrongly, that the general assessment is that his Wednesday speech before the riot was “appropriate.” Both Democrats and Republicans have said the president bears at least some responsibility for last week’s events.

A growing number of Wall Street banks and businesses have cut ties with President Donald Trump’s campaign and its financial arms, as well as the broader Republican Party, following last week’s riots and insurrection at the U.S. Capitol.

Federal and local police arrested dozens of people in connection with the violence, which showed widespread vandalism throughout the U.S. Capitol. The rioters cited and repeated Trump’s false claims that the election he lost to Senator Joe Biden was fraudulent.

The FBI has now opened more than 170 cases across the country into people who stormed Congress.

The U.S. House debated the impeachment of President Trump ahead of a final vote on Wednesday afternoon, a week after a violent mob of Trump supporters attacked the Capitol. If it passes, Mr. Trump will be the first president in American history to be impeached twice.

Boeing’s full statement:

We continuously assess our political action committee contributions to ensure that Boeing supports those who reflect our company’s values. Boeing strongly condemns the violence, lawlessness and destruction that took place in the U.S. Capitol on January 6, 2021. Given the current environment, we are not making political contributions at this time. We will continue to carefully evaluate future contributions to ensure that we support those who not only support our company, but also uphold our country’s most fundamental principles.

