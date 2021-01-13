Trump Impeached:U.S. House Votes To Impeach President Trump Over U.S. Capitol Riot
CBSN ChicagoWatch Now
By Mary Kay Kleist
Filed Under:Mary Kay Kleist, RealTime Weather, Weather

CHICAGO (CBS) — Temperatures Wednesday did hit 40 degrees as mild air moved in ahead of the weak disturbance that’s overhead.

It’s possible we may have a few sprinkles the rest of the day. But our low levels are pretty dry, so there will be just spotty activity, if any.

Watches And Warnings

(Credit: CBS 2)

For Wednesday night, the low is 31.

We are tracking a cold front on Thursday. Rain arrives early afternoon and changes to all snow by sunset.

Clouds And Radar: 01.13.21

(Credit: CBS 2)

Considering the storm track, high winds and heavier snow will target the Plains and Minnesota and northwest Wisconsin.

4:45 p.m. Thursday: 01.13.21

(Credit: CBS 2)

We could see minor accumulations with the changeover Thursday evening. The high for Thursday is 39.

Snowfall Tracker 10 p.m. Friday: 01.13.21

(Credit: CBS 2)

Look for leftover snow showers on Friday with a high of 34.

7 Day Forecast: 01.13.21

(Credit: CBS 2)

Also From CBS Chicago:

Mary Kay Kleist