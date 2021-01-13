CHICAGO (CBS) — Temperatures Wednesday did hit 40 degrees as mild air moved in ahead of the weak disturbance that’s overhead.
It’s possible we may have a few sprinkles the rest of the day. But our low levels are pretty dry, so there will be just spotty activity, if any.
For Wednesday night, the low is 31.
We are tracking a cold front on Thursday. Rain arrives early afternoon and changes to all snow by sunset.
Considering the storm track, high winds and heavier snow will target the Plains and Minnesota and northwest Wisconsin.
We could see minor accumulations with the changeover Thursday evening. The high for Thursday is 39.
Look for leftover snow showers on Friday with a high of 34.
