CHICAGO (CBS)– Slightly warmer temperatures are expected.
Wednesday’s temperatures will be in the low 40s with partly cloudy skies.
A few rain showers may mix with snow late Thursday, changing to snow showers Thursday night. Snow showers continue Friday. At the current time, little to no accumulation is expected.
