CHICAGO (CBS) — Chicago Public Schools won’t let teachers conduct remote learning from their homes.
So dozens of them teachers set up classes in a rather unlikely place. They were outside the northwest side home of Miguel del Valle, president of the Board of Education.
CPS said it docked the pay of least 145 staffers who didn’t show up for the first day of in-person learning Monday. The teachers said they can’t be sure the buildings are safe from COVID.
“I am here, outside in the cold, in the morning and ready to teach out in the cold for as long as necessary until we have a plan that is actually safe for us,” said CPS teacher Quetzalli Castro.
Some teachers said they’re worried about giving the coronavirus to older relatives. CPS has repeatedly said school buildings are safe and sanitary.
CPS in-person learning for kindergarten through eight grade students is set to resume on February 1.
