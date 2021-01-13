CHICAGO (CBS)– The federal government executed its first female prisoner in almost 70 years.
Lisa Montgomery, 52, was pronounced dead at 12:31 a.m. Wednesday by lethal injection in Terre Haute, Indiana after being convicted in 2007 of federal kidnapping resulting in death.
She was convicted of killing a pregnant woman, then cutting her open and kidnapping her baby. The baby did survive.
Montgomery was sentenced to death. Her lawyers were trying to stop the execution, saying she had mental health issues.
Montgomery was the 11th federal death row prisoner to be executed by the Trump administration after a 17-year pause.
