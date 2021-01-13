Reports Say Bears Will Be Keeping GM Ryan Pace, Head Coach Matt Nagy On BoardIt looks like Bears General Manager Ryan Pace and Head Coach for Matt Nagy are getting another chance.

Super Bowl 55: How Many Fans Will Be Allowed To Attend?The Super Bowl is a little under a month away and one of the biggest questions remaining other than participants is how many fans will be allowed to attend.

Cameron Krutwig Has 16 As Loyola Tops Indiana StateCameron Krutwig had 16 points as Loyola of Chicago beat Indiana State on Monday night.

DePaul Loses Fourth Straight As They Fall To UConnNo. 25 UConn beat DePaul on Monday night.

Bulls' Tuesday Game Against Celtics PostponedThe Bulls’ game against the Boston Celtics that was planned for this coming Tuesday has been postponed.

Wild-Card Game Lost, Season Over -- Whose Jobs Could Be On The Line For The Bears?The Bears have had two playoff appearances in the last three years, but they have also been filled with boatloads of disappointment.