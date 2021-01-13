DOWNLOAD OUR APP
Don't Miss CBS Chicago's Award-Winning News Content And Investigations; Click To Get The App Now!
Menu
Videos
Federal Government Executes First Woman On Death Row Since 1953
The federal government executed its first female prisoner in almost 70 years.
3 hours ago
Woman Shot While Driving In Englewood
Police said the woman was shot multiple times in her torso and was taken to University of Chicago Medical Center in critical condition.
3 hours ago
More
Contests
Only CBS
Travel
News
All News
Chicago News
Investigative
Politics
Business
Consumer
Entertainment
HealthWatch
Photos
Autos
Only CBS
Latest Headlines
Schererville, Indiana Family Is Poised To Be Evicted For Having Too Many Children
One family in Schererville, Indiana is in fear of losing their home – even though they can pay their rent.
Live Updates: House Moving Forward With Historic Trump Impeachment vote
The House is expected to move forward with an impeachment vote against President Trump on Wednesday, a week after a violent mob of Trump supporters attacked the Capitol.
Federal Government Executes First Woman On Death Row Since 1953
Lisa Montgomery, 52, was pronounced dead at 12:31 a.m. Wednesday from lethal injection.
Woman Shot While Driving In Englewood
A 26-year-old woman was shot while driving in Englewood Tuesday night.
Weather
Weather Links
Chicago School Closings
Flight Delays O'Hare
Flight Delays Midway
Weather App
Sports
Featured Sports
Reports Say Bears Will Be Keeping GM Ryan Pace, Head Coach Matt Nagy On Board
It looks like Bears General Manager Ryan Pace and Head Coach for Matt Nagy are getting another chance.
Super Bowl 55: How Many Fans Will Be Allowed To Attend?
The Super Bowl is a little under a month away and one of the biggest questions remaining other than participants is how many fans will be allowed to attend.
Cameron Krutwig Has 16 As Loyola Tops Indiana State
Cameron Krutwig had 16 points as Loyola of Chicago beat Indiana State on Monday night.
DePaul Loses Fourth Straight As They Fall To UConn
No. 25 UConn beat DePaul on Monday night.
Bulls' Tuesday Game Against Celtics Postponed
The Bulls’ game against the Boston Celtics that was planned for this coming Tuesday has been postponed.
Wild-Card Game Lost, Season Over -- Whose Jobs Could Be On The Line For The Bears?
The Bears have had two playoff appearances in the last three years, but they have also been filled with boatloads of disappointment.
Video
Best Of
Latest Headlines
PAWS Pet Of The Week: Maria
Maria loves going for walks and she is very obedient.
PAWS Pet Of The Week: Jensen
He also has a few goals for the year including finding an adult family, going on adventures with his new humans and finding a place for a comfy nap.
Chicago Author Gabriel Bump Named 2020 Winner Of The Ernest Gaines Award
“To do this impractical thing, you have to really love it Writing is a total part of me.”
PAWS Pet Of The Week: Roscoe
Because he loves his humans so much, he would prefer finding a home where people are home often and where Roscoe is the only pet.
PAWS Pet Of The Week: Pippa
She would like a family where she can get lots of love and attention, and of course, lots of cookies.
Music Box Presents 'It's A Wonderful Life' And 'White Christmas' At Chicago Drive-In
Visit the Music Box website for tickets and available showtimes.
More
Station Info
CBS 2/Send Tips
Advertise
Jobs & Internships
Contests
Connect
Social
CBS Local App
CBS Weather App
Travel
Heading To An NFL Game? Be Sure To Check Out Our NFL Stadium Guides
If you and your family are headed to an NFL game this season, we have you covered with guides to stadiums across the league.
Top 3 Eco-Friendly Vacation Spots
Check out the three best spots for an eco-friendly vacation!
Final Four Guide: Top 10 Most Instagram-Worthy Spots In Downtown Minneapolis
With thousands of Final Four fans heading to downtown Minneapolis in the coming days, you better believe the Instagram filters will be flying.
More
CBS Entertainment
CBSN Chicago
Watch Now
Live Updates: House Moving Forward With Historic Trump Impeachment vote
January 13, 2021 at 8:13 am