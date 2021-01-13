CHICAGO (CBS Chicago/CBS News) — U.S. Rep. Adam Kinzinger (R-Illinois) announced Tuesday that he will be voting to impeach President Donald Trump following the assault on the U.S. Capitol last week.

Kinzinger issued a statement via Twitter.

“Throughout my time in Congress, I’ve sought to do the right thing for the good of the people I represent and the country as a whole. We are in uncharted waters here, and in a moment in history we have not experienced in modern times.

“On January 6, 2020, the President of the United States encouraged an angry mob to storm the United States Capitol to stop the counting of electoral votes. This angry mob turned violent and caused destruction to our nation’s symbol of democracy. This insurrection led to countless injuries and the death of several people, including two of our U.S. Capitol Police Officers.

“There is no doubt in my mind that the President of the United States broke his oath of office and incited this insurrection. He used his position in the Executive to attack the Legislative. So in assessing the articles of impeachment brought before the House, I must consider: if these actions – the Article II branch inciting a deadly insurrection against the Article I branch – are not worthy of impeachment, then what is an impeachable offense?

“I will vote in favor of impeachment.”