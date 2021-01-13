CHICAGO (CBS)– Police are investigating a deadly crash that may have involved alcohol.
The crash took place around 12:30 a.m. near the 100th Street bridge in the East Side neighborhood.
Police said a 35-year-old man was speeding and lost control of his car. He hit a Ford with two people inside, who were taken to University of Chicago Medical Center in good condition.
The 35-year-old man died on the scene.
