By CBS 2 Chicago Staff
Filed Under:Crash, East Side

CHICAGO (CBS)– Police are investigating a deadly crash that may have involved alcohol.

The crash took place around 12:30 a.m. near the 100th Street bridge in the East Side neighborhood.

Police said a 35-year-old man was speeding and lost control of his car. He hit a Ford with two people inside, who were taken to University of Chicago Medical Center in good condition.

The 35-year-old man died on the scene.

