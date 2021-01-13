CHICAGO (CBS) — A letter addressed to teachers and staff at a Chicago public school warned that classrooms might not have an air purifier.
The letter from James Russell Lowell Elementary School, at 3320 W. Hirsch St. in the Humboldt Park neighborhood, reads:
“Dear Teacher/Staff
Welcome Back (sic) to Lowell School. As of this morning, your classroom did not have an air purifier. I spoke to the engineer at 12:00pm and he will remove air purifier (sic) from other rooms to place in your room immediately. By signing, (sic) this form you will not hold Lowell school liable for any health consequence of been (sic) in the building.”
The grammatical, punctuation, and capitalization errors are all reproduced as they appeared in the letter written by the school.
The Chicago Public Schools confirm the note is legitimate, adding that the school created it without district approval.
