By CBS 2 Chicago Staff
Englewood, shooting

CHICAGO (CBS)– A 26-year-old woman was shot while driving in Englewood Tuesday night.

According to police, the woman was driving in the 5800 block of South Morgan Street around 11:30 p.m. when someone in a silver Dodge Ram fired shots.

Police said the woman was shot multiple times in her torso and was taken to University of Chicago Medical Center in critical condition.

No arrests have been made.

