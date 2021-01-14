CHICAGO (CBS) — Two men were shot, and one of them was killed, in a vehicle in the North Austin neighborhood late Thursday.
At 5:32 p.m., the victims were in a vehicle in the 4900 block of West North Avenue when another vehicle pulled up and someone inside fired shots, police said.
The victims’ vehicle, a Pontiac, then crashed at 4902 W. North Ave. – off Lamon Avenue – hitting a fence, police said.
One man, age unknown, was shot in the back of the head and was pronounced dead at West Suburban Medical Center in Oak Park, police said.
The other, a 22-year-old man, was shot in the shoulder and was taken to Stroger Hospital of Cook County in fair condition, police said.
As of late Thursday, no one was in custody and detectives were investigating.
