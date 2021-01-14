CHICAGO (CBS) — There were blizzard warnings and a high wind threat well to our west Thursday afternoon.
Temperatures have hit 40 degrees again, so it was too mild for snow Thursday afternoon. We also have dry air lingering at the surface, so expect mainly light rain showers for the evening rush.
Light rain may change over to snow showers Thursday night, but many locations will stay above freezing. The low for Thursday night is 33.
Look for a few leftover snow showers Friday, with minor amounts through noon Friday.
The high for Friday is 35, Saturday 37, and Sunday 32.
A parade of weak disturbances will give us snow shower chances through the weekend, and again Tuesday and Thursday.
Temperatures will be staying above average for the next seven days.
