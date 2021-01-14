CHICAGO (CBS)– Chipotle is hosting its first national hiring event of the year Thursday.
CBS 2 is Working For Chicago by connecting you with job opportunities during this job crisis.
The Coast To Coast Career Day is looking to bring on 15,000 people nationwide.
All Chipotle restaurants across the U.S. will be conducting open interviews from 8 to 10 a.m. and 2 to 5 p.m.
Interviews will follow COVID-19 safety protocols. Masks are required and social distancing will be enforced.
Job seekers must register online for an interview in advance.
