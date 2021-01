Blackhawks Place Captain Jonathan Toews On Long-Term Injured ReserveThe 32-year-old Toews announced prior to the start of training camp last month he was experiencing symptoms that left him feeling “drained and lethargic.”

Former Cubs President Theo Epstein Hired As MLB Consultant To Evaluate Rules Changes“As the game evolves, we all have an interest in ensuring the changes we see on the field make the game as entertaining and action-packed as possible for the fans, while preserving all that makes baseball so special,” Epstein said in a statement.

Blackhawks Open Season With Loss To Stanley Cup Champion Tampa Bay LightningSteven Stamkos had a goal and two assists in his return to the Tampa Bay Lightning lineup, and the defending Stanley Cup champions opened the season with victory against the Chicago Blackhawks on Wednesday night.

Northwestern Gets Within 1 Point In Second Half, But Falls To Ohio StateOhio State was not going to let Northwestern come from behind again.

NFL Divisional Playoffs NFC Picks: Rams-Packers 'Is Really Strength Versus Strength,' Says SportsLine’s Kenny WhiteThe NFC Divisional round of the NFL playoffs features three legendary quarterbacks, only one of whom seems to be showing his age.

Despite Back-To-Back 8-8 Seasons, Bears Will Bring Back GM Ryan Pace And Head Coach Matt Nagy For 2021"The decisions we’re announcing today may not be the easiest or most popular, but we believe they're the best decisions for the Bears,” Bears chairman George McCaskey said.