CHICAGO (CBS) — If you live to the north of Chicago, in Lake County, there’s information about getting a COVID vaccination.
People who’ve signed up on Lake County AllVax Portal should be getting an email Thursday confirming registration and giving more information. Lake County expects to be in Phase 1B by February.
The county is looking to partner with schools and companies to expand vaccination sites. People working in Lake County will be able to be vaccinated there, even if they live elsewhere.
Lake County is looking for volunteers to help with the process.
For more information, click here to log into the Lake County website.
Join the over 170,000 people in getting signed up to receive the COVID-19 vaccine! Anyone who lives or works in Lake county is eligible to register. Visit https://t.co/ck77PG69L8 to sign up today. Read the full press release here: https://t.co/Rd04W9hu7p. pic.twitter.com/K7Yjj62EH2
— Lake County Health Department (@LakeCoHealth) January 7, 2021
When it comes to doses of vaccine in Illinois, the state’s department reports a total of more than 972,000 doses, withy more than 384,000 shots given out so far.
