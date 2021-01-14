CHICAGO (CBS) — Dozens of people attended a candlelight vigil Thursday in honor of Yiran Fan, the University of Chicago students killed in a deadly shooting spree over the weekend.
His parents traveled from China to be there as students and faculty paid tribute to the PhD student.
They say he was not only a brilliant business and economics student but also a talented musician as well.
Fan, 30, was shot while sitting in his car inside a parking garage in Hyde Park.
The shooter also killed two other people in a shooting spree that stretched from Chicago’s South Side to suburban Evanston.
Also From CBS Chicago: