DOWNLOAD OUR APPDon't Miss CBS Chicago's Award-Winning News Content And Investigations; Click To Get The App Now!
CBSN ChicagoWatch Now
By CBS 2 Chicago Staff
Filed Under:Chicago, shooting, Shooting Spree, Yiran Fan

CHICAGO (CBS) — Dozens of people attended a candlelight vigil Thursday in honor of Yiran Fan, the University of Chicago students killed in a deadly shooting spree over the weekend.

His parents traveled from China to be there as students and faculty paid tribute to the PhD student.

They say he was not only a brilliant business and economics student but also a talented musician as well.

Fan, 30, was shot while sitting in his car inside a parking garage in Hyde Park.

The shooter also killed two other people in a shooting spree that stretched from Chicago’s South Side to suburban Evanston.

Also From CBS Chicago:

CBS 2 Chicago Staff