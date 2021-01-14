DOWNLOAD OUR APPDon't Miss CBS Chicago's Award-Winning News Content And Investigations; Click To Get The App Now!
By CBS 2 Chicago Staff
CHICAGO (CBS)– The University of Chicago is mourning the death of a Ph.D student who was shot and killed in a shooting spree this past weekend.

Yiran Fan was among the three victims who died in a deadly shooting spree that went through multiple South Side neighborhoods and ended in north suburban Evanston.

Yiran Fan (Credit: University of Chicago)

Fan will be remembered by those who knew and loved him at a candlelight vigil at 4 p.m. on Thursday. Fan had come to the United States from China to study financial math.

University of Chicago will stream the vigil online for people who want to attend from a social distance.

