CHICAGO (CBS)– The University of Chicago is mourning the death of a Ph.D student who was shot and killed in a shooting spree this past weekend.
Yiran Fan was among the three victims who died in a deadly shooting spree that went through multiple South Side neighborhoods and ended in north suburban Evanston.
Fan will be remembered by those who knew and loved him at a candlelight vigil at 4 p.m. on Thursday. Fan had come to the United States from China to study financial math.
University of Chicago will stream the vigil online for people who want to attend from a social distance.
