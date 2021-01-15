DOWNLOAD OUR APPDon't Miss CBS Chicago's Award-Winning News Content And Investigations; Click To Get The App Now!
CHICAGO (CBS) — Faith, community and labor leaders are showing support for teachers and staff fighting the Chicago Public Schools re-opening plan.

They said the pressure on teachers to return to classrooms is heartbreaking.

“In a pandemic, we cannot say to parents you have options, and say to teachers you have no options,” said Reverend C.J. Hawkings of Arise Chicago. “And your medical condition and that of your family do not matter. Teachers are telling us that they feel as if a knife is being held to their throat.”

Another church leader said teachers are being pushed into moral compromises they shouldn’t be asked to make in order to keep their jobs.

