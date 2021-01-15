White Sox Sign Closer Liam Hendriks To 4-Year, $54 Million ContractWith the signing of Hendriks, the White Sox now have four pitchers who finished in the top 10 in the AL Cy Young Award voting in 2020.

Naperville North Teacher Has His Students Build Race Car With Help From A NASCAR TeamWith most high school sports on pause, one Naperville North teacher who has a background in racing found a great way to keep kids busy.

Blackhawks Place Captain Jonathan Toews On Long-Term Injured ReserveThe 32-year-old Toews announced prior to the start of training camp last month he was experiencing symptoms that left him feeling “drained and lethargic.”

Former Cubs President Theo Epstein Hired As MLB Consultant To Evaluate Rules Changes“As the game evolves, we all have an interest in ensuring the changes we see on the field make the game as entertaining and action-packed as possible for the fans, while preserving all that makes baseball so special,” Epstein said in a statement.

Blackhawks Open Season With Loss To Stanley Cup Champion Tampa Bay LightningSteven Stamkos had a goal and two assists in his return to the Tampa Bay Lightning lineup, and the defending Stanley Cup champions opened the season with victory against the Chicago Blackhawks on Wednesday night.

Northwestern Gets Within 1 Point In Second Half, But Falls To Ohio StateOhio State was not going to let Northwestern come from behind again.