By CBS 2 Chicago Staff
Filed Under:carjacking, Chicago News, CPD, CTA

CHICAGO (CBS) —Chicago police are investigating the shooting and carjacking of a CTA bus driver.

The incident took place in the parking lot of the 77th Street bus garage around 12:50 Friday afternoon in the 200 block of West 79th Street. It’s in the Auburn Park neighborhood on Chicago’s South Side.

Authorities said a 46-year-old man was exiting his vehicle inside of a parking lot when two armed offenders approached him with handguns and demanded his car

The man left the car and began to run and that’s when the gunmen fired shots at the victim. The suspects took the man’s car from the parking lot.

He was not hit by gunfire, but was taken to St. Bernard Hospital. CPD said there are no offenders are custody.

Area Two detectives are investigating.

