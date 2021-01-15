DOWNLOAD OUR APPDon't Miss CBS Chicago's Award-Winning News Content And Investigations; Click To Get The App Now!
By CBS 2 Chicago Staff
Chicago Public Schools, Coronavirus, COVID-19, CPS, CTU, Remote Learning

CHICAGO (CBS)– Starting at 9 a.m., teachers will stage a car caravan to protest the Chicago Public Schools’ decision to return to school buildings.

Dozens of teachers taught outside earlier this week, after CPS locked remote teaching accounts.

Last week, the Chicago Teachers Union proposed holding off on a return to the classroom until allCPS employees receive at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine. 

In-person classes started on Monday for pre-k and some special education programs.

