By CBS 2 Chicago Staff
Filed Under:Capitol Riot, Hammond

CHICAGO (CBS) — A Northwest Indiana man accused of breaking into the United State Capitol during last week’s riot is facing federal charges.

The FBI says pictures show Kash Lee Kelly, of Hammond, waving a flag on the wall of the Capitol building and posing with a statue inside.

The FBI says they received an anonymous tip after Kelly posted pictures of himself at the capitol on Facebook.

