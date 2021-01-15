CHICAGO (CBS) — A Northwest Indiana man accused of breaking into the United State Capitol during last week’s riot is facing federal charges.
The FBI says pictures show Kash Lee Kelly, of Hammond, waving a flag on the wall of the Capitol building and posing with a statue inside.
The FBI says they received an anonymous tip after Kelly posted pictures of himself at the capitol on Facebook.
