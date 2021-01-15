CHICAGO (CBS) — Illinois drivers can still get their vehicle registrations renewed online, even without a required emissions test.
A viewer reached out to CBS 2, wondering why the state would require an emissions test at an approved testing site “in the midst of a pandemic.”
She pointed to closures of some testing sites due to COVID-19.
CBS 2 reached out to the Secretary of State’s office and learned they agree with our viewer. In fact, they have been renewing vehicle registrations, even for drivers without an emissions test.
We informed our viewer that she could go online right now and renew her registration, without that test. She called back a few minutes later, and sure enough, it worked.
The Secretary of State’s office tells us the waiver is scheduled to expire March 1. If you were due for an emissions test this year, you will need to complete that requirement next year prior to getting your license plate renewal sticker.