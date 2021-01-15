CHICAGO (CBS)– Friday, President-elect Joe Biden will detail his plan to vaccinate 100 million Americans in his first 100 days in the White House.

It’s happening as Chicago prepares to head into phase 1B of COVID-19 vaccinations.

But Mayor Lori Lightfoot said it could take as long as 18 months to get everyone their shots. Lightfoot said the city is just not getting the number of vaccines the federal government promised.

Which will make getting it into the arms of Chigaoans more difficult.

Lightfoot said the vaccine rollout has not delivered on promises. She blames sluggish shipments from Washington.

So far 74,000 people have been vaccinated in the city. Last week 32,000 doses arrived. Next week will bring just over 34,000. It’s a slight improvement, but there are 600,000 Chicagoans up next in the 1B category, which includes everyone over 65.

“At the rate we’ve been on Chicago won’t be fully vaccinated for another year and a half,” Lightfoot said.

Starting Monday some facilities with extra vaccines not used by those in the 1A group will be allowed to administer those to people in the 1B group.

That’s front line medical workers and those over 65 with underlying health issues.

What’s not clear right now, is when everyone in that group can sign up or register for vaccinations.

