By CBS 2 Chicago Staff
Filed Under:Chicago News, PAWS, PAWS Chicago, PAWS Pet Of The Week

CHICAGO (CBS) — Franca is the PAWS Pet of the Week.

She is a very loyal, playful and affectionate one-year-old Labrador Retriever mix. Franca will accompany you on walks through your neighborhood, play ball in the yard and cuddle up with you on the couch.

She has boundless energy and that energy and she loves to put that energy and playing into good use. Franca is a great companion and will make a fantastic addition to a dedicated family who will provide her with lots of love and attention.

Franca along with all the other adorable dogs and cats will be available during the PAWS Chicago “Don’t You Forget About Me” event starting Sunday January 17 and it runs through Saturday, January 23.

Adoption fees are going to be waived for select dogs and cats like Franca. Visit the PAWS Chicago online site to learn about the virtual adoption processes and meet more adorable animals.

